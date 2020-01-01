|
Rocky Mountain Region Hosts Virtual Job Fairs by Phone
Contact(s):
Donna Nemeth, 360-951-8486
Over 900 temporary jobs available across national forests and grasslands in Colorado,
Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming
DENVER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020 – The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will host virtual job fairs by phone for job seekers interested in working for the USDA Forest Service next year. Over 900 temporary positions are available for the 2021 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
During the one-hour, toll-free call, recruiters will introduce job seekers to the USDA Forest Service; provide information regarding available jobs; provide an overview of the application process; and answer questions.
Virtual job fair schedule
- Monday, November 9 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST
- Tuesday, November 10 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST
- Thursday, November 12 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST
- Friday, November 13 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST
Call-in Information & Instructions
- Dial the call-in number: 1-888-844-9904
- Enter the access code followed by the number sign: 7662084#
Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.
Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS during these time frames:
- November 16 – 26, 2020: Wildland fire jobs
- December 1 – 11, 2020: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other jobs
Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.
Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.
Resume Tips
Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)
- Tailor your resume to each job announcement
- Spell out acronyms
- Be honest
- Write clear and concise statements
- Use active verbs
- Proofread your resume
Application Resources
The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land, roughly the size of Texas. The Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.
For questions about the virtual hiring call, please contact Jack West at 850-445-7929 or jack.m.west@usda.gov.
-USDA-
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.