Contact(s): Donna Nemeth, 360-951-8486

Over 900 temporary jobs available across national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020 – The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will host virtual job fairs by phone for job seekers interested in working for the USDA Forest Service next year. Over 900 temporary positions are available for the 2021 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

During the one-hour, toll-free call, recruiters will introduce job seekers to the USDA Forest Service; provide information regarding available jobs; provide an overview of the application process; and answer questions.

Virtual job fair schedule

Monday, November 9 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST

Tuesday, November 10 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST

Thursday, November 12 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST

Friday, November 13 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST

Call-in Information & Instructions

Dial the call-in number: 1-888-844-9904

Enter the access code followed by the number sign: 7662084#

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS during these time frames:

November 16 – 26, 2020: Wildland fire jobs

December 1 – 11, 2020: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other jobs

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.

Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Resume Tips